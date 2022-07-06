March 13, 1963 – July 3, 2022
Michael E. Blackmore, 59, of Aledo, Illinois died Sunday, July 3, 2022, at home.
Cremation has been accorded. Memorials may be left in his memory to a local animal shelter. Dennison Funeral Home, Viola, Illinois is assisting the family.
Michael was born March 13, 1963, in Douglas, Wyoming the son of Earl Butts and Peggy Depew. On December 12, 2012, he married Annette LaMotte Webber in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Over the years, Michael had worked in Alaska drilling oil for BP, as a union iron worker in Washington building a skyscraper, floating bridge, and in the Boeing Wing Center. He was an avid coin collector, enjoyed fishing, and had a kind heart… he would give anyone the shirt off his back. Michael had a soft spot for animals, he loved his dogs, cats, and pigs.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife: Annette Blackmore of Aledo, Illinois; parents: Earl Butts and Peggy Norman, both of Sheridan, Wyoming; daughters: Afton Ferris and Torrey Ferris; step-children: Jennifer Tonumalepea and Samantha Webber; sister: Jaime Lande; as well as several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son: Brian Wiitala, sister: Christina Connelly, and step-father: Jim Norman.
Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com.