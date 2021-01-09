November 19, 1925 - January 6, 2021
Michael E. Kukuchka, 95, passed away January 6, 2021 at the Sheridan Manor. Mike was born on November 19, 1925 to George and Anne (Banas) Kukuchka in Kooi, Wyoming. Mike was one of nine children born to George and Anne Kukuchka. Mike went to school in Ranchester, Wyoming before joining the Navy in 1942. Mike served on the USS Appling in the South Pacific, operating a landing craft during the invasion of the Philippines and Okinawa. Mike was honorably discharged in 1945.
On November 26, 1949 Mike married Joyce Christine Charleton at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Monarch, Wyoming. In June of 1951 their first child Lawrence Paul was born. In July 1958, Kristi Ann was born, followed by Phillip Lee in May 1960. After living and working on several ranches, Mike and Joyce bought a ranch on Lower Tongue River where they resided until 1995. Along with being a rancher, Mike also worked part time for Shell Oil company on Ash Creek as a pumper.
Mike served on the Sheridan County District#2 School Board, Holy Name Catholic Church, lifetime member of the Sheridan Elks and Farm Bureau. He loved playing cards, especially Gin, Bridge, and Pinochle. Many a late night were spent playing cards at the ranch house kitchen table.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, son Lawrence, brothers George (Alberta), John (Janet), Paul, Andrew (Grace), Edward (Ramona), sister Anne (Charles) Smith and son-in-law, Russell Workman.
Mike is survived by his wife Joyce, daughter Kristi (Earl) Smith, Philip (Sara) Kukuchka and sister-in-law Pearl Kukuchka all of Sheridan; granddaughters Wendy (Gavin) Twamley and great-granddaughters McKenzie and Maddison of Belfast, Ireland; Heather (Bradley) Winslow and great-grandsons David and Kaleb of Hesperia, California; grandson Ryan (Stephanie) Workman, step grandchildren Cassidy, Madeline, and Garrett, and great-granddaughter Oakley of Torrington, Wyoming, and Jesse Workman of Sheridan, Wyoming.
The family will be holding a family viewing with cremation to follow. With the trying times of travel and Covid, a service will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Elks Building Fund or The Hub on Smith Street. The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Sheridan Manor for being Mike’s second family. We would especially like to thank Mike’s niece Toni Davis for always checking on him and giving him that extra hug when we couldn’t be there.
