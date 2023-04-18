January 28, 1941 – April 7, 2023
On Good Friday, April 7, 2023, Michael Flanagan of Dayton, WY went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was 82 years old. Michael was born on January 28, 1941, in Oklahoma City to Gillis and Betty Jane Flanagan; he was the older brother to John Patrick. He married the love of his life Mary Lee Blankenship in June 1968; they were married almost 55 years. Michael and Mary Lee were blessed with a beloved son, Chad Michael in 1980.
Michael started a life of adventure by learning to pilot a plane at 17 years old. Later, he graduated from the University of Houston with degrees in Art and Teaching. He put himself through college by working as a police officer in Houston, Texas and working his own business for geological rock study: World Petrographic Service. He arrived in Sheridan, WY, in the fall of 1967 to teach 4th grade at Highland Park School. It was there he met Mary Lee, who was also a teacher. After leaving his teaching career, he resumed World Petrographic Service making thin rock sections.
Michael had unlimited artistic talent that led him into the art world. During his full-time career as an artist, he produced bronze sculptures, from miniature to life size. He was the owner of Spirit of the West Gallery and Foundry. Some of his sculptures have permanent residence around the Dayton and Sheridan areas; but many also have international placement. His artistic specialty was bronze wildlife, yet he produced many other subjects of humans, animals, and birds. Later in his life, he began oil painting and produced many magnificent paintings. He started a leather shop, designing beautiful, high-quality leather goods, many of which are featured at the gallery at King’s Saddlery in Sheridan.
Michael had many interests and pursued them with artistry and enthusiasm. He enjoyed metal detecting, photography, hunting, fishing, and driving his dune buggy. He especially enjoyed building and shooting early black-powder rifles. He was gifted in all art media: jewelry, metal, bronze, and oil painting.
Michael had compassion and dedication to serving others. He served for 12 years on the volunteer rescue unit in Dayton. During his life, his heart was always centered on how he could share his deep faith and lead as many as he could to salvation in Jesus. So very close to his heart was serving as a chaplain for the troopers of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. He also served in Cowboy Church and was active in his local church community.
A celebration of a life well-lived will be held on April 29,2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home in Sheridan, WY. Memorials may be sent to the Wyoming Law Enforcement Chaplain Association. Checks can be made out and sent to: WLECA, 318 Custer Street, Cheyenne, WY 82009. Wyoming Law Enforcement Chaplain Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded for the education and training of Chaplains in Wyoming.
