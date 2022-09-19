May 4, 1950 – September 7, 2022
Michael J. Bates was born on May 4, 1950, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Nilo and Anna (Johnson) Bates. He passed on September 7, 2022 in Fort Morgan, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Pat whom he married on August 20,1976 in Sheridan, Wyoming, his daughters Jennifer Finn (Ashley Gill) of Colorado Springs, Stephanie Bates (Demetrius Dixon) of Lochbuie, Melanie Torres (Miguel) of Colorado Springs, and Hilary Kyte (Jeremy) of Wiggins. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren Blake Finn (Ashlie Wycoff), Kaleigh Bates (Melvin Weseman), Nikolaus Finn, Kirsten Kyte, Tristan Kyte, Vanessa Torres, Josilyn Kyte, Gabriel Torres, Emersyn Kyte, and Kassidee Dixon and one great grandchild Mason Weseman. Michael is also survived by his sisters Patricia Mueller and Angela O’Brien, his nieces and nephews Jay Ekis, Charlie Ekis, Erin Steigelman, Tracy Mendoza, Anna O’Brien, Frankie O’Brien and Bubba O’Brien as well as numerous cousins, great nieces, and great nephews. Mike is also survived by his mother-in-law Joan McIntyre and his honorary daughter Shana Anderson and granddaughter Andrea Anderson. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Sherry Robertson and his brothers Skeeter and Bobby Bates, and his father-in-law Lawrence McIntyre.
Mike graduated from Sheridan High School in 1968 receiving the first FFA memorial scholarship given by the school. He was also president of his FFA chapter. He then graduated from the National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota in 1972. Mike then started doing accounting in Greeley, Colorado. He met his future wife there in 1976 and they were married later that year. In 1977, he started working for Valley Feed and Seed in Wiggins, Colorado. The family moved to Wiggins later that year. While working for Valley Feed and Seed, he was also a part of the Morgan County Ambulance. Mike and Pat built their home in Wiggins in 1979. Mike was on the Wiggins Town Council for several years as a trustee and again later as the mayor. After the closing of Valley Feed and Seed, Mike established his private accounting practice of Michael Bates Accounting which later became Michael Bates and Associates.
Mike was an avid book reader and puzzler, he also enjoyed playing softball and bowling. Once his girls got older, he enjoyed coaching their softball teams. He continued to coach and sponsor the girls’ adult teams. Mike enjoyed going to all events and activities that involved his children and grandchildren.
His celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 am in the Wiggins High School Event Center, 201 Tiger Way, Wiggins, CO, followed by a reception at the Bates Family Home, 604 3rd Avenue, Wiggins, Colorado. Please dress casual (jeans) and wear orange if possible as it was his favorite color. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Michael Bates Memorial Scholarship fund at High Plains Bank in Wiggins, CO.