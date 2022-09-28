June 24, 1961, - September 24, 2022
Michael J. Lytle, 61, of Sheridan, passed away peacefully at Big Horn Rehabilitation Center on Saturday September 24, 2022.
Mike was born June 24, 1961 in Wells Minnesota to Duane W. Lytle and Sharon L Opsal. He enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 28, 1983 and served until December 22, 1992. During Mike’s nine years in service he earned the rank of SSGT. In addition, he earned the Air Force Achievement Medal, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, USAF Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, NCO Professional Military Grand Ribbon, and Operation Desert Shield/Storm Medal.
Mike enjoyed road trips with his best friend and “adopted” son Dan Love. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends who were like family shooting pool, playing darts, telling stories, solving problems, listening to the jukebox, while sipping on an ice cold Corona.
Mike was a Life Member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560, the Disabled American Veterans, and the American Legion Post #7
He is survived by one daughter, Erika and a grandson.
Donations in Mike’s Memory can be made to Roy Eaton VFW Post 1560.
758 Broadway
Sheridan Wyoming 82801
Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 10:00 am at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with Chaplain Derek Schultz officiating.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.