Michael James Flynn
Michael James Flynn, 81, of Sheridan, died Monday, Aug. 15, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.
Rosary will be held on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Reception will follow at Holy Name Parish Hall. Interment will follow the reception in the Juniper Heights section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
If you cannot attend, please join us on ZOOM. Log in 10 minutes prior to the service. Please mute your phone.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81902954228?pwd=aXV3WFhuMVA4M0tnOGJEWXZRMU1IZz09
Passcode-- 070398
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.