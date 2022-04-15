It is with the greatest sadness that the family of Michael LeRoy Reimers, best known as Mike, announces his sudden passing on 3/13/2022 at the age of 61 at Brevera Health Hospital in Spring Hill, Florida. He has left us to be with our Heavenly Father, to always watch over us where he will be free from pain and able to run, jump and ride his Harley.
Mike was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Phil and Frances (Hansen) Reimers. He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1979. He worked for Empire Neon Sign Products for 8 years. During this time he had a son Mitchell with his ex-wife, Connie Parsons. He then met his soul mate and true love, Tammy Copple and married her on April 28, 1989 in Sheridan, WY. He later adopted Tammy’s three children, Rachel, Elizabeth and Fred as well as their first grandson, Caleb. Together they have raised a beautiful family of five children. Following a tragic work related accident that left him partially paralyzed, he persevered and obtained an Associate Degree in Drafting from Sheridan College in 1994. He worked at Mentock-Willey Consultants for 7 years before moving to Spring Hill, Florida in 2001 and worked at W. D. Greene Land Surveying until he retired.
Mike loved and cherished his wife, his mother-in-love, his children, his grandchildren and great grandchild, his entire family and all of his friends. Always by his side were his two sidekicks, Marty and Zoe (his Boston Terriers), whom he truly loved. Mike was exceptionally talented with deep, true passions. One passion was for older cars, and most noticeably his 1972 Buick Gran Sport and 2002 Harley Davidson Truck. He was an excellent woodworker and handyman, building anything Tammy could dream up including the many gardens. He beautifully restored and remodeled the family homes in both Sheridan and Florida. He had a joy and knowledge for music that was surpassed by none. Even better was when he would listen to music while sharing a beer, telling stories and laughing with anyone and everyone. He loved going on adventures and traveling with his wife to see family. He was an excellent cook always finding and creating new recipes which were eagerly enjoyed by all.
He will always be remembered as a generous man with a heart of gold who always put others first and for his beautiful smile and contagious laugh that brightened our world. He was the strongest and kindness man that radiated love.
***You are loved and remembered forever.***
He was preceded in death by father: Bernard Phil Reimers, mother: Frances Geraldine Hansen, stepmom: Daisy Barnes, sister: Yvonne Crackenburger. Mike will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years: Tammy Reimers of Spring Hill, Florida; sons and daughter-in-law: Mitchell and Bonney Reimers of Sheridan, Wyoming; Fred Reimers of Spring Hill, Florida; Caleb Reimers of Spring Hill, Florida; daughters and sons-in-laws: Rachel and Rodney Purcell of Laurel, Montana; Elizabeth and Dwight Neptune of Houston, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law: Rodney and Mary Reimers of Sheridan, Wyoming; Russell and Roberta Reimers of Billings, Montana; Terry and Debbie Reimers of Buffalo, Wyoming; sister and brother-in-law: Irene and Curtis Sessions of Sheridan, Wyoming; brother-in-law: Curt Crackenburger of Sheridan, Wyoming; mother-in-love: June Copple of Spring Hill, Florida; grandchildren: Austin and Addison Purcell, Katelin and Lillian Neptune, Kobey, Layla, Harley, Rubey, and Brooklyn Reimers; great-grandchild: Jethro Reimers. Many cousins, nieces, nephews, and his Spring Hill, FL best friend Mike (Judy) Shannon.
A Celebration of Mike’s life will be held on June 17, 2022 at 10 am at Cornerstone Community Church 4351 Big Horn Ave., Sheridan, WY 82801 for family and friends to pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Mike can be made to Tammy Reimers, 9068 Dupont Ave. Spring Hill, FL 34608.