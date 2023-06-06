April 14, 1939 – May 29, 2023
Michael (Mickey) Max McNickle, 84, of Sheridan, passed away on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, of a sudden brain hemorrhage, with Kathy by his side.
He was born April 14, 1939, to Frances Rupert and Marion McNickle, joining his sister, Penelope. He attended Sheridan High School. After his father died, Marion married Clarence Newton who had 3 sons (Rick, Garold, Wes) that became instant brothers to Mickey.
Mickey graduated from the University of Wyoming, Master’s in the MBA program at USC ,and graduated from the Graduate School of Credit and Financial Management at Stanford University.
Mickey married Mary Lynn Lepper, and they had Holly Lyn. After college, Mickey moved to Southern California.
Mickey was the President & CEO of Madison Manufactured Housing, with two plants and over 300 employees located in Southern California.
Mickey started his banking career with Bank of America in San Francisco as the Assistant Head of Loan Administration with a $50 million loan authority, and a member of their worldwide General Loan Committee. He later divorced.
At Wells Fargo Bank, Mickey held positions as the statewide Head of the Agribusiness Division and the Senior Credit Officer for the Retail Group responsible for credit quality of a $12 billion portfolio. He transferred to the Central Valley in California as a Senior Vice President managing a Commercial Banking Office that grew from $50 million to $1.1 billion in assets. He also owned a Baskin-Robbins Ice Cream franchise for 14 years.
Mickey fell head over heels with his little Assyrian lady, Kathy Warda. They were married in 1982 and had 41 wonderful years together.
After retiring from WFB in 1998 and moving back to the San Francisco area, he became a partner in Jesse. Hansen & Co., a venture capital firm.
After retiring from all the above in 2002, Mickey provided management and financial consulting services to mid-market companies.
Mickey’s past affiliations: served on the board of Compliance Inc., an enterprise software company, San Francisco, CA; Chairman of the Board of a $600 million community hospital in the central valley, CA; President of the United Way in Stanislaus County, CA; board member of the Modesto Symphony, CA; board member of the Sheridan Housing Action Committee. Mickey also served on the board and Executive Director of the Katalysis Bootstrap Fund, CA, and the Treasurer on the board of the WYO Theater.
He enjoyed golf (junior state champion), fishing, coffee discussions with friends, and time with Kathy. Because Kathy’s family is in California and Mickey grew up in Sheridan, they split their time with winter months in California and the beautiful summer and fall months in Sheridan, their way of keeping everyone happy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, stepfather, his sister, and Wes. He is survived by his wife, Kathy, daughter Holly Burch (Peter) and their children, Devonte, Ashley, Jackson, Samuel, brother-in-law Bruce Hoffman, step brothers Rick Newton (Mary Jo) and Garold Newton (Joy) and their many children, plus nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration Of Life, will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Peter's Episcopal Church, officiating Rev. Joel Dingman, with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be made in Mickey's name to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Endowment Fund, 1 South Tschirgi St., Sheridan, WY 82801.
