June 27, 1972 – January 13, 2023
Michael (Mike) James Chavez went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, January 13, 2023. Mike, age 50, was born to Mary and Fred Gonzales and raised in Sheridan, WY. Mary later remarried a good man, Steve Chavez, who adopted and raised Mike as his own.
Michael was the youngest of six children and his family members include his mother Mary Chavez of Sheridan, his father Steve Chavez of Sheridan, his sister, Lydia (Bob) Zickefoose (deceased) of Katy, Texas, Antonio (Debbie) Paredez of Casper, Wyoming, Kristine (Jim) Adams of Sheridan, Lisa (Greg) Hansen of Sheridan and Mary Ann (Tom) Clark of Marble Falls, Texas. He is also survived by an aunt, 14 nieces and nephews and numerous cousins, and we cannot forget his two dogs whom he loved dearly, Max and Kam.
Michael graduated from Sheridan High School and moved shortly afterwards to Gillette for work with his then-wife, Jessie. Mike worked at the mine in Gillette for several years and then following his divorce, was hired by the Spring Creek mine outside of Sheridan where he worked until just prior to his death. Mike was happy being back in Sheridan with family and friends. Mike loved golfing, late night poker games, going up to the mountains, hunting, and hanging out with his many friends.
He was passionate about his two favorite football teams, the Dallas Cowboys (Dem Boys) and the Texas Longhorns (Hook’em!). Mike loved going to watch UT play in Austin with his sister, Mary Ann when time allowed. You rarely saw him without a Texas Longhorn hat on and that mischievous grin.
Michael was a great guy with such a big heart. He would give you the shirt off his back if he could help and he did many times over! We will so miss hearing his laugh, his hugs and saying, ‘I love you’. Although his health in these later years took its toll, he still found time to enjoy life with family and friends and was always up for an adventure. No matter what was going on Michael always took everything in stride and was just a laidback easygoing guy which drew you to him because he was always there to lend a shoulder and try to get you to laugh.
Michael will be missed immensely by all who knew him but none more than his mother, Mary whom he called and/or visited most every day. We are so glad Mike loved Jesus and we will see him again when God calls us home.
A Celebration of Michael’s Life will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, WY, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating. A reception will follow the service in the fellowship hall.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.