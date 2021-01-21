Michael Reardon

February 7, 1955 – December 30, 2020
On December 30, 2020, we said our last goodbyes to our amazing husband, father, grandad and friend. Mike Reardon passed away at St. Patrick Memorial Hospital in Missoula, Montana due to complications of a stroke. He was 65 years old.
Mike was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Patrick and Leona (Reavis) Reardon in 1955. He was the third oldest child in his family of five. He spent his childhood keeping his mom on her toes and driving the nuns at Holy Name Catholic School crazy. After graduating high school, Mike worked on several ranches before he met his wife, Joleen (Hudson) Reardon in 1974. They were married a year later, and two years later had their first daughter, Tracey. Mike and Joleen moved to Gillette, Wyoming following Mike’s job at Burlington Northern Santa Fe as a locomotive engineer. After moving to Gillette, they had three more children: a daughter Devonn, a son Kyler, and their youngest daughter Kara.
Mike loved making people laugh and spent his entire life cracking jokes and not taking life too seriously, even at times that he needed to. He was a friend to all, and could see people for who they really were; he would share a story with anyone he met.
He loved every minute of his job as an engineer for BNSF, and especially liked working as a Union Representative for his colleagues.
Mike was a man of many trades and found joy in so many things. He always kept busy, so when he wasn’t working he enjoyed hunting with family and friends, fishing, camping, playing sports and board games, umpiring Babe Ruth Baseball, working in his huge garden, and building and roofing houses.
His children and grandchildren were his everything, and he made it to every possible event of theirs, even if it meant missing out on sleep.
After retiring, Mike, Joleen, and the rest of his family moved to Missoula, Montana -- bringing his family all back together again. In Missoula, he enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s events, hunting with his son, feeding his horses, watching ridiculous crime shows, and spending every minute possible with his family. Mike was thrilled to draw a bighorn sheep tag in 2018, and Kyler enjoyed taking him on this once in a lifetime hunt.
Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Pat and Leona Reardon, and nephew Jason Horsley. He is survived by his wife, Joleen (Hudson) Reardon; his daughter Tracey Lawrence, her husband John Lawrence and their children; his daughter Devonn Reardon, her children Kendra, Estella, and Krosby; his son, Kyler Reardon, his wife Stephanie (Gilman) Reardon, Addison and baby girl arriving in March; his daughter Kara Zentgraf, her husband Jason Zentgraf, and Wrenley. He leaves behind many other family members, as well, including his siblings Patrick Reardon, DG Reardon and his wife Cindy Reardon, Louise and Don Horsley, Tammy Reardon and their children, his grandmother, several cousins, aunts, uncles, and extended family.