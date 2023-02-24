Michael Scott Roberts Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Scott Roberts, 65, of Helena, Montana, son of Richard and Sonja Roberts of Sheridan, died Feb. 22, 2023, at St. Peter’s Hospital. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Michael Scott Roberts St. Peter’s Hospital Recommended for you