September 19, 1957 – February 22, 2023
In the early morning hours of 02/22/23, Michael Roberts passed away at St Peters Hospital in Helena after a brief illness. Although Mike had some ongoing health issues, this was incredibly unexpected. He was surrounded and comforted by his family at the time of his death.
Michael was born on September 19, 1957 in Rapid City, S.D. to Richard and Sonja Roberts. His older sister, Mona (born 1956) was over the moon with the new addition. The family was again blessed with Michael’s youngest brother, John (born 1962).
The family relocated several times throughout his childhood as his father pursued his career, finally landing back in Sheridan, Wyoming surrounded by a huge extended ranching family. Mike met and married his first love, Christy Watts in 1979, and welcomed Mike’s first son, Ronnie in 1980. They were later divorced. Mike married his second wife, Dela Betherum in 1981. Mike’s second boy, Jarrett, was born in 1989. They later divorced.
In 1992 Mike met the love of his life and soulmate, Kieran Lutey while attending college in Billings. Together they raised Kieran’s children, Mike, Melissa and Holly. The family then relocated to Helena in 1996.
Mike learned the value of hard work by helping out summers on the family ranch. Mike worked mainly in the trucking industry. He drove over the road for several companies and eventually purchased his own semi-truck. Nothing put a bigger smile on his face than when he was screaming down the road with a full load traversing across the United States. He was very proud of the fact that all of his loads were always on time even with the challenge of inclement weather. Kieran joined him on the road for a few years where he taught her to drive. They have shared many hilarious truck driving stories with their family and friends.
Mike had the “Need for Speed”! In 1971 he received his first motorcycle. As a young boy, he was thrilled to attend the Evel Knieval jump at Snake River in 1974. He would ride and drive anything from motorcycles, 4 wheelers, to V-Drive speed boats. The faster the better!!!!!
Michael grew up embracing outdoor activities, including hunting, boating, fishing, camping, and 4 wheel’ in. He was an excellent downhill skier and could ski faster backwards down the hill than most people would ski forward. Kieran and Mike spent many weekends skiing throughout Montana. During his time in Billings, Mike volunteered at Eagle Mount Ski and loved every minute of it. In addition, Mike was a skillful slalom water skier. He loved to ski and never turned down a “pull”, even into his early 60s.
As Mike grew older, his focus shifted to V-Drive speed boats and 4 wheelers. He could spend all day tinkering on his “toys” with his friends, Kenny, Darrell, and Al to name a few. He had a passion for taking friends and family on 4-wheeler rides up in the mountains or out boating on the surrounding Helena lakes. He loved hanging with the “Zoo Crew” and the “V-Drive” boys creating unforgettable memories. More recently, he delighted in sharing his love of outdoor activities with his grandchildren during their annual trips to Montana to see Papa.
Mike was an avid NASCAR enthusiast and faithfully taped and watched the race every Sunday.
Mike had a great sense of humor, an infectious smile and the gift of gab!!! He loved telling elaborate stories of his incredible adventures and experiences. Mike was a devoted friend. If you had the opportunity to meet him, he considered you a friend for life.
Mike was many things to many people in his life. He was a devoted husband, son, father, grandfather, uncle and friend. At his core, he was simply a generous, kind, compassionate spirit who would go out of his way to help anyone in need, even people he didn’t know. Mike helped a stranded elderly couple repair their RV camper so that they could attend their family reunion. He towed them to the family home and spent the next three days repairing the camper. This is only one example of how generous and kind Michael was. His legacy will live on through memories of all who knew him.
Mike was preceded in death by his older sister, Mona (2002) and his younger brother, John (2022). He is also preceded by ‘Uncle Berry Sailor Bill’(2022), Aunt Sally, Gramma and Grampa Winn, Uncle Bub, and Aunt Ronna (2022), close friends Gary Placek and Darrell Marten and his “Harleydog”.
Mike is survived by his wife, Kieran of the family home. He is also survived by his parents, Richard and Sonja Roberts of Sheridan, Wyoming. His sons Ronald Roberts (Texas), Jarrett Roberts (Billings). Step children Michael Lutey, Melissa Lutey and Holly Lutey. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Kyla, Randen, Brylee, Torri, Greenley and Kayla, whom he loved very much.
He will be greatly missed by his dogs, DeOGi and Sassy.
Celebrations of Life are currently being planned in spring or summer. Dates and times of those services will be shared on this website as soon as the plans are completed.
Special thanks to ICU Nurse Sue who did her job with such grace and dignity, Mike’s “Nurse Connie” who came and supported the family through the end, close friends Kenny, Al, Julie/Mitch and the entire “Zoo Crew” for their love and support.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Lewis and Clark Humane Society (lchsmontana.org). Please visit www.bigskycremations.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Mike.