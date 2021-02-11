October 24th, 1953 - February 5th, 2021
Michael “Smokie” Brown passed away peacefully at his own home in Sheridan, Wyoming on February 5th, 2021 with his best friend Christina, daughter Samantha, and sister Betty sitting at his bedside. He was born in Yakima, Washington on October 24th, 1953. As a young man, Michael strongly felt the need to serve his country and so he voluntarily enlisted during Vietnam. After he was honorably discharged in 1974, he married Christina and soon had a son named Michael, and 5 years later a daughter named Samantha. Smokie spent the first 55 years of his life in Washington before making Wyoming his home in 2008. He had many close friends who he called weekly to check on and talked to Christina on the phone every night. He also took great joy in his two classic cars which he entered in various old car shows. Everyone that knew him will remember him as a man that stood out in a crowd and would talk to anyone about anything. Mike was a wonderful grandfather who spent most of his time spoiling his grandchildren and shopping with his daughter. Those who knew him best will remember him as someone who selflessly loved his family, a wonderful friend, and a diehard Seattle Seahawks fan. Michael is survived by his sister Betty, brother Garry, children Michael, Samantha, Sara, James and Thomas, and grandchildren Terrence, Jade, Tabitha, Jemma, Atticus and Parker.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.