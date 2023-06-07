November 9, 1963 – January 2, 2023
Michelle Cheri Cory passed away at home in Sheridan, Wyoming with family by her side January 2, 2023. She was born on November 9, 1963, in Keflavik, Iceland to Robert and Katy Cory. She spent her early years moving with her parents for various military assignments before settling in Wyoming and Mississippi. Her parents divorced and Katy married Ray Lupton when Michelle was ten years old. She graduated from Long Beach High School, Long Beach, Mississippi in 1981. She graduated from York College in York, Nebraska in 1983 with an associates degree and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Columbia Christian College in Portland, Oregon in 1988. Michelle taught elementary school in Campbell, California for four years before relocating back to Sheridan.
Michelle worked at Normative Services Incorporated (NSI) for over 24 years as a teacher, case manager, and assistant director of education. She had a tremendous positive impact on hundreds of kids during this time, including opening her heart and home to serve as a transitional parent to fifty-five NSI students as they approached adulthood and prepared to set out in the world.
She is survived by her dad, Ray Lupton; siblings Fran Smith and husband Mark, Lewis ‘Dan’ Cory and wife Rhonda, Paul Lupton and wife Donna; step siblings Duayne Cory and wife Susan, and Susiette Boswell and husband Andrew; nephews and nieces: Phillip Smith, Devin Smith, Devon Lupton and his wife Katie, Dylan Lupton, and Addison Lupton; and great-nephews Mattix and Wesley Smith and
great-nieces Ruby and Emma Lupton. Her transitional daughters and their families include: Lorianna Stewart and her daughters Sheanna Marsh, Alicia Stewart, and Kassie Stewart; Louise Cotton and her son Jackson; and Charity Diamond and her sons Trey and Andreus. Preceding her in death were her mother, Katy Lupton (Prestwood), father, Robert Cory, and her grandparents.
A celebration of life will be held at the Church of Christ Church on Saturday, June 10th at 1 pm.
