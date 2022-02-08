May 26, 1942 – February 2, 2022
Mike Hicks, 79, of Phoenix, AZ passed away on February 2, 2022. Mike was born in Sheridan, WY to Edith and Orman Lee Hicks.
He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1960 and attended college in Billings, MT. In 1967 he joined the Army. During his three tours in Vietnam as Staff Sergeant E6, he was decorated with two Bronze Stars amongst many other medals. After his military career, he worked in the coal mining industry in Sheridan and Gillette, WY. Mike was a beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Effie (Ethel Ann Carroll), a sister, Sue Beckwith (Bob), daughter, Milynne Dwyer (Joe), grandchildren, Tasha Carlson (Darren), Casey Morrow, Meagan Morrow, and great-grandchildren, Gauge, Chaylee, Kallia, and Emory and numerous nieces and nephews.
He truly loved his family and the Lord and everyone that knew him loved him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Wesley, and brother, Terry.
There will be a graveside service at the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024 at 11 am on February 10, 2022. Following the service, you are also welcome to join us at 1 pm at Gateway Church, 15020 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.