June 6, 1956 - August 6, 2022
On Saturday, August 6, 2022, Milton Siskin, Jr. passed away at the age of 66. Milton was born June 6, 1956 in Memphis, TN. He received his DDS degree from the University of Tennessee in 1983.
Milton practiced dentistry for almost 40 years and was dedicated to his patients and their care. After moving to Wyoming in 2016, he took over a smaller practice and was able to enjoy the abundant opportunities the Wild West offered. He loved fishing, hunting, and exploring the hidden treasures here. Milton was preceded in death by his father, Milton and his mother Laverne.
He is survived by his wife Dru, his daughter Elizabeth, and his brother Greg. He will be interred in Memphis, TN.