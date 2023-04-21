September 18, 1949 – March 14, 2023
Monnie Mylet, long time resident of Sheridan WY, passed away March 14, 2023 in College Station Texas.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
She was born September 18, 1949. Her parents, Tim, and Mickey Mylet, raised Monnie to be adventurous and outgoing. The family spent time in Alaska where she learned to fish, California where she learned how to ski, Nevada and Colorado. But her favorite place was the family ranch just outside of Wheatland, Wy.
In 1969 Monnie and Kim Hartberg married and welcomed their first son, Yasha and two years later their daughter Molly.
Monnie was passionate about helping people and she knew that she wanted to attend college and earn her counseling degree. She attended the University of Wyoming and graduated with her M.A. in Agency Counseling in 1982. Then she worked as a therapist/clinical supervisor at several clinics throughout Wyoming and in Nebraska she counseled at Regional Center in Lincoln. During this time, she also trained in High Touch Acupressure and other healing practices. Ever the lifelong learner, she earned her Doctorate of Spirituality from Universal Life Church Seminary in 2012.
Monnie returned to Wyoming in 2001 to be closer to her family and took a position at the Peak Wellness Center in Torrington. This was where she returned to her love of the theater and was cast in several local plays such as A Christmas Carol and The Sound of Music.
In her free time, she loved to travel to Renaissance festivals, taking cruises to Alaska and Hawaii and sightseeing in Iceland to view waterfalls, volcanos, and soak in the geothermal pools. However, her most memorable trips were taking her children, grandchildren and good friends camping. Monnie especially loved being in the Big Horn Mountain Range.
Her family and friends will fondly remember her contagious laughter, great sense of humor and her kindness. She has left an enormous impression in our hearts.
She is survived by her son, Dr. Yasha Hartberg, grandson Mathew (Victoria) Hartberg, Anthony (Hailey) Hartberg and Logan (Bailey) Hartberg; great-grandchildren Ethan, Hazely, Annabelle, Cameron, Gunnar, Lily and sister Samantha Schwessinger.
She was preceded in death by her parents and daughter.
