Monty Marvin Webb, 72, of Sheridan, died at Mountain View Living Center at Sheridan VA Medical Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.
A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, 2022. Burial will follow the service in the Elks Cemetery with military honors. After the burial a reception will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Knights of Columbus Assembly 1225, PO Box 36, Sheridan, WY 82801, Elks Building Fund, PO Box 624, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801 or the Diabetes Foundation, (info@diabetesfoundation.org,) 411 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
