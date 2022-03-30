January 19, 1950 - March 23, 2022
Monty Marvin Webb, 72, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Mountain View Living Center at the Sheridan V.A. He was born in Dallas, Texas on January 19, 1950 to I.B. and M. Jane (Zimmerman) Webb, the eldest of twin boys. His twin passed three days after they were born and Monty always felt a small void. He grew up in the Midland/Odessa area and graduated from Andrews High School in 1968. He attended Odessa College where he sang in the choir with Steve Gatlin. He was then in the Navy from 1969-1975 as a radar man and ships photographer. Monty was also in the Air Force from 1975-1977 securing an honorable discharge from each branch. He attended the University of Wyoming graduating with a BS in Theatre & Communications. After graduation he joined his dad and brother, Terry in Webb’s Trucking of Rock Springs, WY. When the trucking company dissolved in 1983, Monty became an insurance agent. During his career of 30 + years in insurance he received many awards. After being “down sized” a second time, Monty went to work at the Sheridan V.A. working in 4 different departments. He was one of the owners of Big Horn Safari along with his father-in-law, Ray Arzy and 3 brothers-in-law, Joe, Mike and Jim.
Monty was involved with several organizations and held a variety of offices as well as receiving honors in those offices. He was most fond of being a Jaycee International Senator, the first ever Ambassador Emeritus of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, Distinguished Kiwanis Lt. Governor twice, Chair of City Planning Committee, Past Exalted Ruler of Elks 520, and his current office of Grand Knight of Columbus. Monty said that he could not be “Joe” member, he had to be “Joe” president.
He loved Wyoming and especially the mountains. Monty spent much time taking pictures in the Big Horns. He said he was “a Texan by birth, but a Wyomingite by choice.” He loved directing the plays for Big Horn High School for 9 years. He became close to several of the students.
Monty married Carol Arzy in the Calvary Baptist Church on Valentine’s Day of 1981. Their marriage was “Blessed in the Catholic Church” on the following April 11th.
Monty was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother, several aunts and uncles, his parents-in-law, Ray and Gloria Arzy, and a beloved brother-in-law, Joe Arzy. He is survived by his wife Carol of Sheridan, brother Terry (Vickie) Webb, niece Heather (Stephen) Jones, nephews Ronnie (Sam), Daniel (Lauren), and great nieces and nephew Kylie, Tucker, Reece, and Avery Webb and Hope Jones all of Graham, TX as well as several cousins, one uncle and 2 aunts. Monty is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Bob Arzy, Mike Arzy, Jim (Carmen) Arzy and Christie (Patrick) Walport, the Arzy nieces and nephews as well as his closest friends, Shellinger family, Ken Weber, Mike Giorgis, Greg Lowrance, Lawson H. McDowell, and his Knights of Columbus brothers.
A Rosary will be recited at 6:30 P.M. Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Holy Name Catholic Church. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, April 11, 2022. Burial will follow the service in the Elks Cemetery with military honors. After the burial a reception will be held at Holy Name Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Knights of Columbus Assembly 1225, PO Box 36, Sheridan, WY 82801, Elks Building Fund, PO Box 624, Sheridan, WY 82801, Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter, 84 E. Ridge Rd., Sheridan, WY 82801 or the Diabetes Foundation, (info@diabetesfoundation.org,) 411 Hackensack Ave., Hackensack, NJ 07601.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.