Myra Ruth (Nollmann) Dearing, 94, Sheridan, died Oct. 21, 2022. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 1959 E Brundage, with Pastor Stephen Anderson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Dearing can be made to the Salvation Army of Sheridan, 150 S. Tschirgi St., or to Hospice of the Big Horns, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, Wyo. 82801. Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.