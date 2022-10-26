July 11, 1928 – October 21, 2022
Myra Ruth (Nollmann) Dearing, age 94, of Sheridan WY, was welcomed into heaven October 21, 2022. She was born in St. Louis on July 11, 1928, to Irwin and Myra (Tinkham) Nollmann.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Raymond; brothers Eugene and Irwin Nollmann; and sisters Hope Thomas and Elizabeth Sutton.
She was married to Raymond Arthur Dearing on April 10, 1948. Together they raised five loving children, all of whom survive her: Mark (Madelyn) Dearing (St. Augustine, FL), Christine (Glenn) Campbell (Lawrenceburg, IN), Judy (William) Conrad (Talbott, TN), Karen (Stephen) Boyd (Sheridan, WY), and Susan Dearing (Horicon, WI). Myra is survived also by her sister Sandra (Skip) Gillum of Casper; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren.
She has resided in St. Louis, MO; Azusa, CA; Ft. Wayne, IN; Talbott, TN; Indianapolis, IN; Lebanon, IN, and most recently at Creekside Court in Sheridan, WY. Myra worked many years for Equitable Life in Indianapolis.
Myra was known for her kind heart, her love for her family, and her strong faith.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Grace Baptist Church, 1959 E Brundage Lane, Sheridan, with Pastor Stephen Anderson officiating.
Memorials to honor Myra can be made to the Salvation Army of Sheridan, 150 S. Tschirgi St., Sheridan, WY 82801, to Hospice of the Big Horns, PO Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801 or to The Wounded Warrior Project at supportwoundedwarriorproject.org.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com.