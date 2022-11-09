Nancy Garbutt Newton who was born on January 10, 1931, passed away at home in Boise, Idaho surrounded by loved ones on October 28, 2022. Nancy was the daughter of Philip S. and Violet Garbutt. She was the Great Granddaughter of J. D. Loucks who founded the town of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Nancy attended Sheridan schools. She graduated from the University of Wyoming where she met her husband, Paul Newton. They lived in Boise and Twin Falls, Idaho through their long marriage. He husband preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons Philip, Mathew, Peter and Joel and their wives and families. Her sisters Ann
Garbutt Ryan and Beth Garbutt-Bredehoeft survive her.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Accent Funeral Home in Meridian, Idaho.