Today

Partly cloudy. High 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will become overcast in the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High around 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.