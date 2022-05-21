July 1, 1949 – May 16, 2022
Nancy Gray “Buchanan” Talbott, 72, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on May 16, 2022, in her home after a courageous battle of cancer.
Nancy was born on July 1, 1949, to Thomas Earl and Mary Gray Buchanan in Sheridan, Wyoming. After Nancy graduated from Sheridan High School in 1967, she went on to study Elementary Education at Chadron State College. She received her teaching degree in 1971 and taught in several locations for a total of 21 years.
In 1970, Nancy met Sam Talbott at Chadron State College and went on to be married at First Congregational Church in Sheridan on July 24, 1971. Nancy and Sam went on to have 3 children, Mathew Lyle, Michael Lane, and Marci Lynn.
When husband Sam retired in 2012, they moved back to Sheridan. Nancy was a devout Christian and loyal member of her church Family Life Center. Nancy was also an active member of the Daughters of the American Revolution where she served as the Register for several years. She was also a charter member of the Daughters of 1812. She also served as the Secretary of Sheridan County Genealogy Society.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father and mother, Thomas Earl and Mary Gray Buchanan; brother and sister-in-law, Ted and Susan Buchanan. She is survived by her husband Sam of 51 years, children Mathew, Michael (Lisa) and Marci (Jose), grandchildren Adrian Talbott, Sophia Talbott, Abriana Gutierrez and Eric Gutierrez and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Family Life Center on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Family Life Center, or Daughters of the American Revolution.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.