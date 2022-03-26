Nancy Jean Rutherford was born in Sheridan, Wyoming, long before zip codes and state initials. Her parents were Herbert and Marjorie Martin Rutherford. At her 3rd Christmas, she was gifted with a brother, Merrill.
Sheridan was a very good place to grow up as a round peg in a very square hole, or so Nancy thought; thing is, she was simply a very bright young woman with an inquisitive and ambitious mind. Nancy made an attempt at a nursing career, but soon surrendered to serious incompatibility and deviated to medical technology, which introduced her to electronics, the first applications of computers and the difference between lofty aspirations and economics. Eventually, working for an automated analyzer manufacturer, she indulged in a wide range of recreational subjects, consequently enlarging her scope of attention to botany, accounting, astronomy, mythology, investing, history, art and painting, camping and hiking, languages and comparative religions.
Nancy was active in the California Native Plant Society, the Unitarian Universalist Church, the Audubon Society, Sierra Club and women’s groups. She maintained a naturalized landscape design the likes of which might produce a massive field of giant poppies instead of a front lawn, or grape vines that threatened to engulf her home.
Nancy outfitted her home with solar panels, and delighted in negative electric bills, even while keeping her zippy Chevy Spark fully charged.
In speaking with Nancy, it was clear that she adored her church, and that they were her community, her family, her friends, and an essential part of her life. Nancy also had a very close connection to her circle of sisters – strong, independent, intelligent women who shared camaraderie, great food and many, many good times.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter, Patty.
Nancy is survived by her brother, Merrill Rutherford, her niece, Merrilee Rutherford, (Dawn Dockstader), her nephew, Corey Rutherford, (Natalie), and sisters-in-law Cheryl Bakhtiari and Andrea Knutson. Other family members survive, for which the explanation is as long as the relationship.
Nancy had a wonderful neighbor, Lee, who assisted Nancy on too many occasions to count, and cooperated on numerous projects on their bordering properties.
Special thanks to Lee Darrington, (Debi), Karen Mateer, Merrilee Rutherford, and the Rev. Maggie Burbank Yenoki.