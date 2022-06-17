December 1, 1944 – June 15, 2022
Nancy Lee Crosby Kosma Lancor, 77, of Sheridan passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness.
Nancy Lee was born December 01, 1944, in Sheridan, WY to Helen Pedula and Charles Crosby. She was later joined by a brother James and two little sisters, Valerie and Charlene. While in high school, Nancy fell in love and married Joe Kosma SR. They had three children, Christina, Jo Anna, & Joe JR. Nancy & Joe SR eventually went their separate ways.
Nancy traveled around the country and especially loved the Oregon coast. There she met Don Lancor whom she married in ST. Croix, Virgin Islands. Nancy tended bar and was a certified nursing assistant for many years. She loved working with people, especially the elderly. Nancy loved spending time with her family and her fur babies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother James and her husband Don. She is survived and sadly missed by her children, Christina Thompson (Jay), Jo Anna Kosma, Joe Kosma JR (Kori) all of Sheridan, her grandsons, Christopher Thompson of Sheridan, Brandon Kosma (Alyssa) of Endicott, NY and Aaron Kosma of Windham, NH, her sisters, Valerie Killworth (Logan) and Charlene Schuerman (Paul) both of Sheridan, her Sister-In-Law Judy Crosby of Glendale, AZ and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
No services are planned. A small celebration of life is planned for later this summer.
Memorial Donations to honor Nancy can be made to the Dog & Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge RD, Sheridan, WY, 82801 or to the Second Chance Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle CT, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
