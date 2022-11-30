Nancy Lee Harrington, 68, Sheridan, died Nov. 14, 2022, surrounded by family in her home. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home. If you are unable to attend, please join the family via Zoom at the following link. Please mute your device.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/88157669148?pwd=MUZ6azZYTXBuZzVkVUdVRU1Tcy9Pdz09
Passcode-- 600782
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.