November 23, 1940 - December 25, 2021
Nancy Lee Laughrey, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on December 25, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Nancy was born in Sheridan on November 23, 1940, to William and Lola Sack. After graduating from Sheridan High School, she went on to earn a degree in medical laboratory science from the University of Wyoming.
She met James Laughrey Jr. in Sheridan and were wed in 1961, going on to have three children, Susan, Steven, and Tom. She is survived by nine grandchildren.
Services will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Thursday December 30th at 2:00pm with the graveside immediately after. Reception to follow at the Laughrey family home.