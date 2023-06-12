Nancy Silla, 75, Sheridan, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with family by her side. Rosary will be held Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 6 pm. at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Interment will follow in the Elks Section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Following the interment, a reception will be held at Kane Funeral Home Reception Hall. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.