April 28, 1948-June 7, 2023
Nancy Sue Silla, 75, of Sheridan, passed away at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on Wednesday morning, June 7, 2023.
Nancy was born April 28, 1948 in Sheridan, Wyoming, the only daughter of Dadio A. and Sylvia A. Silla.
Nancy graduated from Sheridan High School in 1966. After high school she moved to Denver, CO to pursue a career in cosmetology.
She worked in various salons in Denver for close to 30 years, winning several Hair Show awards in several states. While she continued to work as a cosmetologist, she enrolled in Metropolitan State College of Denver in 1990, graduating with an associates Degree in the school of Letters, Arts & Sciences in 1992. Nancy received a Certificate of award for Outstanding Achievement and was selected to receive the Dr. Jeanne D. Fair Award for excellence in German.
Nancy returned home to Wyoming over 25 years ago to be closer to her family. She enjoyed traveling with a group of friends to various parts of the world; even visiting Italy with her father.
She was an amazing cook! She enjoyed sponsoring youth in the community. She served on the North Main Board as the Treasurer, a member of the Class of 1966 reunion committee, as well as various other community services.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
Ms. Silla is survived by her only brother David A. Silla, one niece Kelly A. Silla, one great nephew Dario A. Silla, one great niece Rylee K. Silla, a sister in law Kathrine J. Silla, Cathy Daniello and Debra Reed; two very special cousins.
Nancy has a host of cousins, friends, and clients that meant the world to her. Nancy Drummond was a very special friend.
A rosary will be held for Ms. Silla at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Kane Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Holy Name Catholic Church with Father Glen officiating. Interment will be in Elks Cemetery of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery with a reception to follow at Kane Reception Hall.
Memorials in Memory of Ms. Silla may be given to the Holy Name Catholic Church, 260 E Loucks St, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.