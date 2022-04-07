August 27, 1993 – February 7, 2022
Born on August 27, 1993 in Pocatello, Idaho, Nathan John Emery died on February 7, 2022 after a long, courageous, and well hidden battle with depression in his home in Lawrence, Kansas.
Nate was a poet, song writer, musician, landscaper, and professional artist. He had several art shows in Denver, Colorado and Lawrence, Kansas, selling many pieces of his work. He also won awards for his art in high school, including the Governor's Choice Award at the Wyoming State High School Art Symposium with a portrait of his friend, Willy, which was then on display at the Wyoming State Capital for one year. He performed in several bands and individually in Sheridan and in Denver, Colorado, playing guitar and drums. He also enjoyed playing soccer, snowboarding, and longboarding.
Nate graduated from Sheridan High School in 2011 and attended the University of Wyoming before moving to Denver, Colorado, where he met Lacey and Wider was born. Wilder was Nathan’s pride and joy and he loved Wilder more than anything. The family moved to Lawrence, Kansas in 2018. At the time of his death, Nate was employed by Dig Art Landscapes in Oskaloosa, Kansas, where he continued to entertain his coworkers and friends. Nate had a gift for having conversations in movie quotes, song lyrics, and impersonations, interjecting humor wherever possible.
Being blessed with the Emery charm, Nate was a friend to everyone he met. He thought the reason to play t-ball was to have a conversation with every other player on the field, no matter what team. On his 4th birthday, unknown to his parents, he went door to door, inviting the whole neighborhood to his birthday dinner of macaroni and cheese, peas, and funfetti cake in the shape of a lion (all his choice). Unprepared for the onslaught of guests, servings were very small.
Nathan is survived by his son, Wilder, his parents Ben and Raili Emery, his brother, Bret Emery (Bret’s wife, Amanda, and their son, Bo), his brother, Scot Emery, his sister, Raien Emery, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal Grandparents, Don and Lucille Emery, and his maternal Grandparents, Ray and Roser Tikka, his Uncle, George Emery, and his cousin, Josh Emery.
To Celebrate Nate’s life, his family would like to invite all friends of Nathan and the Emery family for an informal celebration and macaroni and cheese, peas, and plenty of other goodies (please bring your own beverage) on Saturday, April 16 at 4:00 p.m. at the Emery home, 408 State Highway 335 in Big Horn.