September 30, 1961 – July 1, 2023
Beloved husband, son, uncle, nephew, and friend, Neil Edwards, 61, passed away suddenly on July 1, 2023, in Billings, Montana.
Neil was born to Shirley (Serenick) Edwards and James Edwards in Great Falls, Montana, on September 30, 1961. He attended schools in Great Falls and graduated from CM Russell High School in 1980.
He attended MSU in Bozeman, Montana, for two years, always supporting his beloved MSU Bobcats. He moved to Casper, Wyoming, and was employed by Gases Plus. After transferring to Sheridan, Wyoming, he stayed with Gases Plus until he became employed by Wyoming Rents. He was employed for a total of 36 years until he retired in October 2020.
He met the love of his life, Pauline (Booth) Edwards in Sheridan, Wyoming. They were married at the First Baptist Church at Great Falls, Montana, on July 3, 1993. They resided in Sheridan, Wyoming, and lived part time in Billings, Montana.
Neil was a loyal fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and MSU Bobcats. Highlights of his sports-watching career was attending three NFL games and numerous MSU Bobcat games in Bozeman, Montana, including the ESPN Game Day in 2022, with his best friend Tony Kassen. He was an avid bowler and loved watching and playing golf with his best friends Dave Ackerman and Calvert Sayer. He enjoyed vacations at golf destinations, including Fairmont Hot Springs. He took excellent care of his mother and mother-in-law as only a special son could do. He had an infectious laugh and witty personality, always ribbing friends and family about football. He especially enjoyed being a barbecue “grill master” and having pizza and beer with friends and family.
Neil is survived by his loving wife Pauline Edwards, his beloved fur baby Ali, mother-in-law Hazel Booth, mother Shirley Edwards, sister-in-laws Patsy (Alvy) Beck, Pamela Janacaro, and Debbie Booth. As well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews and many cherished and supportive friends, especially Tony Kassen and family, Dave Ackerman, and Calvert Sayer.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Edwards and his father-in-law, Gordon Booth, as well as his brother-in-law Gordon Booth.
We miss you desperately Neil. May God bless you and keep you in his loving arms…until we meet again. We love you now and forever.
Please join Neil’s family in honoring his life by attending his memorial service on Saturday, July 8, First Baptist Church, 218 N. 34th Street, Billings, Montana.