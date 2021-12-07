Whitney, 58, left us way too soon after passing unexpectedly on November 5, 2021. Whitney earned his Bachelor's degree in Human Resources; however, after years of searching finally found his passion working on the train for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.
Whitney was a train conductor, music lover, guitar player, hot rod designer, movie watcher, and enjoyed constructing models, collecting stamps, and playing with his RC cars. When with his family you could find him enjoying the company of his nieces and nephews Michael, Melissa, Danielle, Chasmine, Ryan, Marshall, Elena, Marissa, Brady, and Isabella, shooting off rockets, taking them for a ride in his S10 'load-rider', and just listen as the kids updated him on the latest things going on their lives.
He will be greatly missed by his mom Sheila Smith-Dutton, his brothers, Paul and Damon Nelson and his sisters, Johnna Gravelie, Kathy Seymour, Misty Perkins, and Brandy Thielman.
As an expression of sympathy and in Whitiney's memory, please consider volunteering and/or donating time to a mental health organization in your town.