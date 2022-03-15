March 14, 1994 – March 11, 2022
Nichole Kaye Patterson, born March 14, 1994, has gone to join her dad James Lee Patterson with our heavenly father on March 11, 2022.
Nichole, is the daughter of Patricia Kaye Caywood and the late James Lee Patterson. Nichole was the first born to the family in Riverton, Wyoming and she brought light and more love to her parent’s lives. At 3 years old Nichole was blessed in becoming a big sissy to her brother Dylan Trae Patterson. Nichole grew up in Sheridan Wyoming and attended Sheridan schools. While in school Nichole enjoyed basketball, soccer and all types of music. In 2012 Nichole graduated high school with her closest and dearest friends-whom continued the path of life by her side.
On August 9, 2018 Nichole was blessed as a mother to Traeton Lee Patterson, Trae was Nichole’s universe, her greatest accomplishment here on earth. The smiles, love and laughter between the two of them will forever be cherished memories. Nichole enjoyed anytime spent with her little man Traeton, harassing her big baby brother Dylan and adding more gray hair to her mother, who loved her baby girl more than words can ever say. Nichole was a colorful person inside and out and kept her hairstylist in business as she loved box styling her hair, 50 shades of Nichole.
Nichole is survived by her baby Traeton Lee Patterson, her mother Patricia Kaye Caywood, step father Nick Caywood, brother Dylan Trae Patterson, sister in law Autumn McHenry, niece Olyvia Kaye Jean Patterson, nephews Dylan James Costas (Patterson), Ryan McHenry and BranLee Patterson, siblings Casey Caywood, Kimberley Caywood and Jay Keo (all of Sheridan/Montana) and numerous paternal and maternal aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones in several states.
Preceded in death by her father James Lee Patterson.
Paternal: Great-grandfather Lawrence Murphy, Great-grandfather Gilbert Peltier, Great-grandmother Marie Peltier, Grandparents Agnes and Juan Avila (Agnes deceased)
Maternal: Great Grandparents William and Evelyn Wilkes, Walter and Hilda Becklund and grandparents Raymond and Donna Becklund.
Nichole will be laid to rest with her father on May 7, 2022 in St. Michael's, ND. Memorials in honor of Nichole can be made to a trust for Traeton Lee Patterson at First Northern Bank of Wyoming.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 9:00 am, with a Celebration Of Life at 10:00 am at Kane Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.