Nina Georgia Loring was born Jan 6, 1933, in Keats, Kansas. She lived her childhood in the hills of southern Missouri.
She married Ed Loring on February 28, 1950.
They had two beautiful children, Robert (Gayle) and Cynthia (Dale) Buckley. Giving them 4 grandsons: Lance Loring, Noah Buckley (Whitney), Jonah Buckley and Luke Buckley (Teri). Along with 6 great grandchildren: Madison, Mira, Declan, Beatrice, Eva and Mira.
The family moved to Sheridan in 1964 where Nina worked at Chapeks and then Woolworth for many years. On retirement she opened a small antique store behind her home. She loved refinishing furniture. She had an eye for beautiful old dishes and glass. While in her 80s, she enjoyed volunteering at the Catholic thrift store, and made many new and dear friends there.
She attended First Assembly of God church faithfully until her health kept her at home. She loved anything and everything outdoors. Gardening, raking leaves, camping, walking, trips to the Big Horns if it was outside she loved it! She loved rocks and was always bringing them home from her walks. She had so much fun going to garage sales, and was always looking for a bargain. If it was a quarter, she would famously ask "will you take a dime?"
At the memory care home where she lived her last months, she was asked what her favorite job was and, without hesitation, she answered "Serving the Lord".
She was the 5th in line of 16 children. She loved her childhood and spoke of it often and with much joy.
She is survived by 6 sisters. Preceded in death by 2 sisters and 7 brothers.
Laid to rest by her beloved husband, Edward, whom she turned the covers down for 67 years.
We're turning the covers down for you, mom.
Private graveside services will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.