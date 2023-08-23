January 13, 1949 – August 10, 2023
Norma Darlene (Richards) Cooper, 74, of Dayton, WY, formerly of Lead, SD met the Lord on August 10, 2023, in Sheridan WY with her daughters by her side.
Norma was born on January 13, 1949, to Norm and Darlene Richards in Lead, SD. She attended Lead Schools where she graduated in 1967. She went on to attend and graduate from South Dakota State University in Brooking, SD with a degree in Education.
Norma married her cowboy, William Cooper, on August 20, 1972, in Lead, SD. Following graduation from college, Will and Norma moved to Gettysburg, SD and had their first-born daughter, Heidi (1977). Norma lived and breathed Lead, SD, where they eventually made their way back. She then went on to get her master’s in education from Black Hills State University in Spearfish, SD. She and Will added a second daughter, Heather (1979). She worked for many years at a Law Firm in Rapid City until she was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and could no longer make the drive. Norma was active in AAUW, PEO, and TUMS loving the friendships these groups provided. Norma and Will moved to Dayton, WY in 2016.
Left to carry on her memory are her two daughters, Heidi (Chad) Justus and Heather (Shad) Sweeney, her four grandchildren, Claire, Bailey, Cooper, and Wyatt, her brother Keith Richards, sister-in-law Carol Richards Bishop and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, and brothers.
Please join us in a Celebration of Life on Saturday 9/2/23 @ 10 am Trinity United Methodist Church 111 S Main St, Lead SD with Pastor Jason Christensen officiating and fellowship following.
Memorials in Norma’s name are planned to the Angel Tree at Christmas and the Mining Museum in Lead, SD. Cards can be sent to Heather Sweeney 1820 Hobo St, Yukon, OK.
As we all gather to Celebrate the life of a great mom, grandma, friend, aunt, and sister-in-law, we would like to reflect on who Norma was. In one word she was LOVE. Norma made everyone she met feel loved. She had the warmest smile, one that could make you melt in an instant. She remembered everyone on the Holidays with a homemade card up until the very end. In a world where mail is so rare, you knew you were loved when you opened the mailbox with a homemade card from Norma. She never complained about the life she was dealt. She just lived it and loved while living. She never wanted to burden you with her troubles, she never complained, she just lived. The best lesson she left was “you don’t always have to like what someone is doing in their life, but you can always love them”. She loved Mickey Mouse, she loved her girls and Will, but most of all she loved her grandchildren. She would end phone calls with “I love you to bits and pieces”. Although we feel like we are picking up bits and pieces of our hearts, we know she is resting well with her cowboy once again. Our hope is that if you think of someone, send them a card in the mail and when you do think of Norma!
