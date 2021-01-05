September 26, 1930 - January 2, 2021
Norma G. Jenrich entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on January 2, 2021, at the age of 90. Norma was a resident of Sheridan for 62 years, but resided in Broomfield, CO for the past five years.
Norma was born on September 26, 1930 in Cheyenne, WY to Cloyd and Dorothy Garwood. The family moved to Ft. Collins, CO in 1944 where her father owned and operated Garwood’s Jewelers. Norma met her husband, Murray, at Colorado A&M (Colorado State University) and they married on March 11, 1951 in Fort Collins. The couple moved to Sheridan in 1953, after Murray returned from active duty in the U.S. Army.
Norma and Murray raised three daughters: Robin, Sherri, and Kelly. Norma was an incredibly devoted mother. She loved her daughters dearly and supported them as children, young women, wives, and mothers. As her family grew, she cherished time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Animals were also precious to her. She enjoyed feeding and watching the deer, pheasants, squirrels, chickadees and loved the companionship of her pets throughout the years, especially her miniature schnauzer, Abby.
Norma deeply appreciated and valued her neighbors, many good friends, and continually offered heartfelt support to others in need. She was a member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church for many years, participated in various Bible studies throughout her life, and lived out her faith in service to family and friends. She was civic and community-minded, volunteering in various community organizations, including P.E.O. Chapter AB for 52 years, Homemakers Club, and Sheridan Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She was an avid reader, enjoyed playing golf and bridge, and was also a loyal sports fan, especially the Denver Broncos. Norma also found great satisfaction and created many beautiful knitting, needlepoint, cross-stitch pieces.
In the late 1970’s, Norma and Murray built a cabin in the Big Horn mountains. She treasured their little piece of heaven and the many cabin memories shared with family and friends. She especially loved winter and the adventures of snowmobiling in the mountains.
The couple’s next adventure began in the 1980’s, when Norma and Murray spent their summers salmon fishing on their boat, Buckshot, around the San Juan Islands in Washington state and British Columbia. She was an “admirable first mate”.
Norma will be dearly missed by her family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Murray, parents and granddaughter, Marisa.
Cherishing her memory are her three daughters; Robin (Rick) Lemke, Durham, NC; Sherri (John) Gazdik, Dacono, CO; Kelly (Scott) Brown, Shoreview, MN; six grandchildren; Amber (Didi) Wong, Durham, NC; Emilie (Jared) Miranda, Jerusalem, Israel; Rachael (Selby) Hansen, Broomfield, CO; Nathan (Lydia) Gazdik, Berthoud, CO; Ryan (Katie) Brown, Iron Mountain, MI; Stacie (Tyler) Peterson, Woodbury, MN; 14 great-grandsons, 2 great-granddaughters and a brother, Gary (Kathy) Garwood, Ft. Collins, CO.
Cremation has taken place and the family has chosen to delay a celebration of life service until this summer in Sheridan.
In memory of Norma, donations may be sent to:
Sheridan County Fulmer Library
P.E.O. Star Scholarship, ℅ Linda Ernst, 689 Meridian, Sheridan WY