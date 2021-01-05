Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 39F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 16F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 47F. Winds light and variable.