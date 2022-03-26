October 23, 1938 – March 23, 2022
Norma June Maney born to Lucille Mildred and John Mellon Fellon on October 23, 1938, in Gillette, Wyoming and passed away March 23, 2022, at the age of 83 at the Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
Norma had four siblings Virginia Custer, Wesley Fellon, Kenneth Fellon, and Keith Fellon. She also had four amazing children, Brenda Bringham of Sheridan, Wyoming, Linda, Maney of Sheridan Wyoming, Edith Maney of Edgerton, Wyoming and Edward Maney of Sheridan, Wyoming.
Norma had four grandchildren and one great grandchild born to Brenda Bringham; Jerry Goldwood of Los Angeles, California, Frank Bringham Jr of Sheridan, Wyoming, Charlie Bringham of Dayton, Wyoming and Destiny Bringham of Sheridan, Wyoming. Born to Charlie Bringham, Dixie Bringham. She also had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Norma enjoyed fishing, hunting and the mountains in her free time. She wasn't like all the other girls; she enjoyed the outdoors more than anything. She was more of a tomboy than anything. She never left the house without a hat. She had one favorite hat that she still has and had for a very long time. She never even left the house to go to school in Midwest, Wyoming without that hat.
Norma was preceded in death by her parents Lucille and John Fellon and her three brothers Wesley Fellon, Kenneth Fellon and Keith Fellon.
A Celebration Of Life will be held Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Kane Funeral Home, with a reception to follow.
