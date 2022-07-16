May 17, 1931 – July 13, 2022
Norman Erle Schreibeis of Sheridan WY passed away peacefully on July 13, 2022 at the Sheridan VA Hospital with his wife Cheryl at his side.
He was born May 17, 1931 in Sheridan, WY to George and Violet Schreibeis. He was raised on the family ranch on the Tongue River. He served in the navy as a gunner and barber during the Korean conflict. He was a rancher and farmer all of his life. During that time he also worked for Holly Sugar and owned a fire safety equipment business.
Norman had two sons, Kent and Milan, with his first wife Janice (Schillinger) Lockhart. For the past 42 years he ranched alongside his son Milan. His joys in life were his wife Cheryl, his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren .
He was an excellent dancer. He enjoyed polka dancing, the music at the Occidental, hunting, fishing and pack trips to the mountains.
He was preceded in death by his son Kent, his parents George and Violet, his sister Darlene (Schunk) and two brothers, Lloyd and Gene.
He is survived by his wife Cheryl, his son Milan (Kara), his grandchildren, Corrin, Stacy (Kelsey), Katie, Christina, Elaina, and great grandchildren, Brayden, Taylor, Wyatt, and Waylynn.
Funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sheridan WY on July 21, 2022 at 9:00 am. Brunch to follow at the church. Private graveside services at Sheridan Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Norman's name may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church or Sheridan County 4H Livestock Division, 1090 Dome Loop, Sheridan, WY. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.