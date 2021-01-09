April 13, 1943 - December 30, 2020
Nyla Jean Romero (nee Logan), on occasion also “Momma Rita,” or simply “Rita,” 77, of Worland, WY, (formerly of Sheridan, WY) passed on to join her heavenly father on December 30, 2020, in the presence of her husband and children, at Billings Clinic in Billings, MT. Nyla was born in Guernsey, WY on April 13, 1943 to Ruby Logan and Arnold Logan. She was raised in the former mining town of Sunrise, WY, graduating from Sunrise High School in 1961. She earned a cosmetology license in Cheyenne in 1962. She married Francis “Franco” John Romero on March 14, 1963 in Hartville, WY. Together the couple produced three children, Francisco L. Romero, of Fort Collins, CO, Sheila M. Bright, of Eugene, OR, and Tara D. Romero, of Worland, WY. A woman of unimaginable patience, she raised her children in a home under perpetual construction, occasionally requiring a tetanus shot. Not exhausted enough from raising her own kids, Nyla worked for many years helping raise the children of unrelated people at Marion Day Care, in Sheridan, WY. She was a Saint. On one summer afternoon she took a hands-on approach to teach her kids a lesson in motorcycle safety, riding one of the most impressive wheelies across a barren field with much aplomb. She would giggle like a school girl frequently, spreading her characteristic charm to all those around her. Nyla loved to cook, sew, and garden, evidenced by some of the most clever Halloween costumes ever created and flowers that were the envy of her vegetables. Devout evangelical Christians, Nyla and Franco came to know the Lord during the Charismatic Renewal in 1977. Nyla was preceded in death by her father, Arnold Logan, her mother, Ruby Logan, her brother, Robert Grooms, her sister, Shirley Troupe, her brother, Gordon Logan, and her sister Gloria Weis. She is survived by her husband Franco, her three children, her son-in-law Wesley Bright (Sheila), daughter-in-law, Amy Kennedy Romero (Francisco), and three grandchildren, Kendall Bright of Sheridan, WY, Kailyn Bright of Eugene, OR, and Gabriela Romero, of Tacoma, WA. A celebration of Nyla’s life will take place at a location and date to be determined once public gatherings are safe again. Memorials in Nyla’s name may be made to the Worland Senior Center at 300 South 14th Street, Worland, WY 82401. A celebration of Nyla’s life will take place at a location and date to be determined once public gatherings are safe again.