September 1, 2009 – December 22, 2022
Owen Miles Lawson, age 13, of Sheridan, WY, passed away on December 22, 2022. Owen was born on September 1, 2009, to parents Adam and Erin in Casper, WY.
He enjoyed doing what most 13-year-old boys do, playing video games with dad, golf with his great grandfather Mac, WWF wrestling, camping and enjoying the outdoors. Owen also loved animals and had a pet snake named Jake. His favorite color was green, and he loved pizza and hot pockets.
Those who loved Owen will reminisce about his ever-present smile and the warmth, depth, and intelligence behind it. He cared about people in the purest way. He loved them for who they were and because he wished the best for them without asking anything in return. Owen was a gentle kind soul who demonstrated impressive natural athletic ability (when mentored by his great grandfather). He has brought tremendous joy and precious memories to his closest family members.
Owen was preceded in death by his mother, Erin Johnson and maternal great grandmother, Florence “Floss” Johnson. He is survived by his father, Adam Lawson, maternal grandfather Miles Johnson, maternal grandmother Jodie Johnson, maternal great grandparents, Mac and Ruth Rayfield, and Marvin Johnson, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Bethesda Worship Center, 5135 Coffeen Avenue, Sheridan, Wy, with Pastor Scott Lee officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to honor Owen may be made to Compass Center for Families, 1981 Double Eagle Drive, Sheridan, WY, 82801.
“We are sending a dove to heaven, with a parcel on its wings.
Be careful when you open it, it’s full of beautiful things.
Inside are a million kisses, wrapped up in a million hugs.
To say how much we miss you and to send you all our love.
We hold you close within our hearts and there you will remain.
To walk with us throughout our lives, until we meet again.”
Author unknown
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.