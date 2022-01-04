March 31, 1946 – December 28, 2021
Patricia Ann (Livingston) Mathis, 75, passed away peacefully at home with family by her side on December 28th, 2021.
Patricia was born in Brisbane, Australia on March 31st, 1946 to Elwood and Violet Livingston. They brought her back to Sheridan when she was one month old. She was raised in Sheridan with her younger siblings and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1964. On October 3rd, 1964 she married her high school sweetheart George Mathis. Patricia and George moved to Billings, Montana while George finished college. During that time they had their first child Melissa. They moved to Helena, Montana when George got his first teaching job. They welcomed their second child, Michael during that time.
In 1970 they moved back to Sheridan, Wyoming where they resided for over 50 years. Patricia worked for Sheridan County School District 2 initially as an aide and retired over 30 years later as an administrative assistant in the administration office. She loved her job and enjoyed all the many kids and teachers she worked with over the years.
Patricia was a kind and loving person. During her life she made many friends through her career at the school interacting with kids and teachers alike and through her various hobbies like scrapbooking, card making, stained glass, and Bunco. She loved the mountains and wildlife and always had a green thumb with her eye on the nature around her. She always had a birdfeeder in her window and loved to watch them with her pets she had throughout her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents and her husband George.
She is survived by her daughter Melissa (Charles) Smith, her son Michael (Lee-Anne) Mathis, siblings Jennifer Christensen, Randall Livingston, Gregory Livingston, Shirley Cockrell, and grandsons Andrew Mathis and Bryan Mathis, as well as many nieces and nephews.
