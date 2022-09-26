November 4, 1956 - September 20, 2022
Patricia Gail Brandt (Patty), 65, passed away peacefully at Sheridan Memorial Hospital on September 20, 2022. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Patty was born as the sixth of eight children on November 4, 1956, in Oklahoma City, OK to John N. and Marion J. Temte, and moved with her family to Cheyenne, WY in 1962. After graduating from Cheyenne Central High School in 1975, she attended LCCC and then the University of Wyoming to earn her degree in education. She relocated to Sheridan, WY to begin her teaching career at Sheridan High School, and ultimately completed her Master of Education from Lesley College in 1995. She taught full time at Sheridan College, where she worked until she retired. She was particularly devoted to her non-traditional students and loved to help her students better their lives through education.
She married her husband, Keith Brandt Jr. in 1991, and they navigated life’s ups and downs together for over 30 years. For many years, they lived together at the Game and Fish State Bird Farm in Big Horn, WY where Keith worked, and raised her daughter Sara from her first marriage, and their son Sam there in the foothills of the Big Horn Mountains.
She was a devoted mother, wife, sister, and aunt who valued family and her relationship with God. Her children were her life’s great joy, and she would proudly make known their accomplishments to anyone who would listen. She also loved to take her family on vacations, including yearly adventures to Cheyenne for Frontier Days and visits all over the Rocky Mountain West, as well as trips through work to places like Anaheim, CA; Orlando, FL; Washington, D.C., New York City. Keith and Patty’s fridge displayed magnets from all of their travels, the selection of which was an important part of every vacation.
She loved to give gifts, whether they be handmade or store-bought, and loved to make Christmas and birthdays feel magical to the recipient. From her siblings, she had many nieces and nephews, and delighted in their success and happiness, including graduations, marriages, and the births of her great-nieces and nephews. She was active in her church at First Presbyterian in Sheridan and found great comfort in the community there as a church member and Sunday School teacher. She was also creative and industrious; she loved to crochet, sew, and collect antiques, and sold her creations at a booth in Best Out West and yearly Christmas bazaars.
Patty was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Nancy Temte, and is survived by her husband, Keith Brandt, Sheridan, WY; her children: Sara Davis, Jacksonville, FL; Sam Brandt, Sheridan, WY; siblings: Lynn Atherton (Chuck), Littleton, CO; John Temte (Marsha), Cheyenne, WY; Tom Temte (Myrna), Spokane, WA; Stan Temte (Linda), Laramie, WY; Peggy DeCecco (Steve), Casper, WY; and Dean Temte (Annette), Cheyenne, WY. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church on September 30, 2022, at 10:30 am, with a luncheon reception to follow.
The family asks that in lieu flowers, donations be made in Patty’s name to Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, P.O. Box 2541, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82003 or at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/wbcdon/.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.