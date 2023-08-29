November 17, 1960 - August 27, 2023
Patrick Henderson, a beloved figure in the community of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on August 27, 2023, after a tenacious battle with cancer. Patrick leaves behind a legacy of joy and humor, passion for giving back to the community, and a tremendous impact on all the lives he touched.
Patrick was born on November 17, 1960, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Frank and Norma Henderson. He spent his youth on the Henderson Ranch in Hill City, South Dakota. He forever loved and admired the beauty of the Black Hills. Patrick first attended Tabor College (KS) and later became a graduate of the University of South Dakota, where he earned a degree in Business Administration. In 1983, Patrick met his soulmate and the love of his life, Brenda Brendefur, while they worked at Chute Rooster’s restaurant in Hill City. A few years later, Patrick and Brenda were married in Sheridan, Wyoming, where Brenda grew up. The couple then welcomed Hayes, Matthew, and Grace into the world.
The early years of Patrick’s career focused on the hospitality industry. This was also a time when the family moved to what would become their forever home in Sheridan. He then found his legacy job, Executive Director at Whitney Benefits, which he loved for more than two decades. Thanks to Patrick’s thoughtful oversight, Whitney became an even stronger advocate for the community—through providing loans to students in Sheridan & Johnson Counties, facilitating Whitney Benefits community projects, and serving as a pillar of community leadership.
Beyond his professional achievements, Patrick was a devoted father, husband, and friend. He loved fishing and hunting, working with his bird dogs, reading, and lifelong learning, but his greatest joy in life was being a father and grandfather. He cherished spending time with his family and creating lasting memories, by supporting each of his kid’s interests, spearheading camping trips in the Bighorns, taking trips to the Henderson Ranch—and, later, visiting his grandchildren in Kansas (as many of you have heard, repeatedly).
Patrick’s incredible heart, as well as his organizational skills, were evident after his diagnosis in the summer of 2022. During the ensuing year, he conducted a retirement-inspired downsizing that supported his wife for what was to come. This sort of gift spoke to his familiar role as a selfless husband and father.
Patrick is survived by his bride, Brenda, and his three children: Hayes and his wife Auburn, and their children Amora Lee and Aidah Mae; Matthew; and Grace.
A Memorial Service with Communion to Celebrate his Life will be held Saturday, September 2, at 10 a.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Sheridan, Wyoming. Family and friends are invited to come together to share memories and honor the legacy Patrick leaves behind. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to take a walk-through Whitney Park.
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.