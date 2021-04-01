July 25, 1942 - March 27, 2021
Paul Donahoo, loving father, husband, and grandpa passed away March 27, 2021 after losing his battle to cancer. Paul lived for his children and grandchildren. His funeral will be held at High Plain Community Church Thursday April 1 at 11:00 a.m.
Paul was born July 25, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas to his father Paul Donahoo and mother Elizabeth Tinnell. He grew up in Lander, WY as a child. Paul spent most of his life working in the Coal mining industry and was a heavy equipment operator for most of his career.
He met his beautiful bride Mary Ann Apland, marrying her in 1959 in Thermopolis, WY, they were happily married for 50 years. Paul and Mary Ann welcomed 6 wonderful children that they cherished and raised in different areas of Wyoming.
Paul and Mary Ann played country music for several years around Wyoming, which Paul loved to play the guitar and sing lead vocals. Paul enjoyed riding his 4 wheeler with his family on all the camping trips they took in the Big Horn Mountains.
Paul is survived by his daughters Shirley (Jay) Luedtke of Omaha, NE and Connie (Curt) Holwell of Castlerock, CO; his sons Paul Donahoo (Phillip) of Columbia Falls, MT and Brion (Sandy) of Gillette; 15 wonderful grandchildren and 16 wonderful great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Ann; daughter, Cindy; son, Jerry; and parents Paul Donahoo and Elizabeth Tinnell.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.