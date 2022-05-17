June 30, 1929 - May 15, 2022
Paul Ross passed away May 15, 2022 at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Long Care Center.
Paul was born to Cecil Holland Ross and Mabel Florance (Goddard) Ross on June 30, 1929 in Union County, IA.
He was raised by his great grandmother, Clara Ross in Lenox, Iowa where he attended school. He came to Sheridan, graduating from High School with the Class of ’49. Paul married Louise Barthalow and they had three children and took in two foster children.
Paul drove truck for Salt Creek Freight hauling commodities. He also drove truck for Guy Brown Trucking hauling sugar beets. He worked many years for Carroll Furniture until he bought and ran the Ideal Cleaners with Louise.
In 1969, Paul moved to Alaska where he drove truck and worked on the North Slope. He was very proud to have been one of the first “Ice Road Truckers.” He drove truck for Standard Oil in Alaska and retired to buy AA Transmissions, a business that rebuilt transmissions for large equipment and boats.
Paul returned to Sheridan in the 1990s and bought a small ranch at Parkman, WY naming it the Rossienda. He raised horses, cows and, with his son Mack, formed Rossienda Trucking. Paul hauled grain and in his later trucking years hauled cattle.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Lorene Podgornik Hartman and grandsons Travis Ross and Allan Ross. He is survived by his daughter Paula Lenz; his son Mack (Joyce) Ross and his foster sons William “Bill”(Sue) Bohm and Tom Bohm. He is survived by his sister Donna Williams and his brother Ralph and many cousins. Paul is also survived by three grandchildren, Natasha and Jessica Podgornik and Nicole Lenz; and step grandchildren Dusty (Dale) Knox and Eli Voldberg, three great grandchildren, Kierra (Seth) Wilkins, Karley Ross and Merrick Podgornik. Paul is also survived by his longtime companion Nancy Miles. A private family inurnment will be held at a later date.
Donations in Paul’s name may be made to Tongue River Community Center, 1100 US-14, Dayton, WY 82836 or to Meals On Wheels, 211 Smith Street, Sheridan, WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.