September 11, 1953 - August 9, 2022
Paul S. Schneider, 68, of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away at home on Tuesday, August 9th, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.
Paul was born on September 11, 1953, to Edwin and Dorothy (Fletcher) Schneider in Breckenridge, MN. He grew up on the farm in Breckenridge with his 16 siblings. As a youth, he moved into town and attended school. On July 6th, 1974, he married a Wahpeton girl from across the river, Mary Thiel. He worked as a professional Chef in Fergus Falls before they moved to Wyoming to pursue a job with Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, where he worked for many years as an engineer. alongside his Father-in law Melvin Thiel. He loved the adventure of being on the railroad and the friends he worked with during his career. Mary and Paul had four children together, Mandy, Melissa, Sarah and John Jess. They were blessed with seven grandchildren who Paul adored.
Over the years Paul had many hobbies including riding motorcycles in the mountains, hunting with his son-in-law Mark, Uncle Beanie (Lloyd Brown) and the WI Schneider clan, golfing with Mel and Al, and whitewater rafting on the Snake River. Helping with Monday night Bingo and cooking prime rib for the Knights of Columbus, also kept him busy. He enjoyed watching sporting events of both his children and grandchildren. He spent countless hours on his yard and helping neighbors with theirs. His favorite times were when he was surrounded by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, sisters, and son John Jess. He is survived by his wife, Mary Schneider of Sheridan, his daughters, Mandy Dube (Mark), Melissa Condos (Klay), and Sarah Schneider. Many brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews and grandchildren Claire, Matt, Korah, Lucy, Kalvin, Stella and Nora.
Rosary will be held on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at 10:30 AM at the Holy Name Catholic Church. A Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 AM.
If you cannot attend please join us on ZOOM – log in 10 minutes prior to the service, please mute your phone.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83644104047?pwd=b2ZnQ1JOUUFMd0FBTzdrWHh5RjM2Zz09
Memorials to honor Paul can be made to Hospice of the BigHorns: 1401 W. 5th St, Sheridan, WY 82801
All Square: allsquarempls.com or 4047 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55406
