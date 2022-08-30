November 14, 1956 - August 17, 2022
Paul "Scott" Mikesell passed away from natural causes on August 17, 2022, at his beloved property in Banner, Wyoming. His home, with breath-taking views of the Big Horn Mountains, afforded him the Wyoming solitude he craved after living in Palm Springs, CA for over 20 years.
Scott was born in Powell, Wyoming to Oliver Hazard Perry Mikesell III (OH) and Carol (Minehart) on November 14, 1956. Scott joined three older brothers: Oliver Hazard Perry Mikesell IV (Perry), Philip Glenn Mikesell (Phil), and Patrick Devere Mikesell (Pat). Dad Mikesell (OH) was a professor of Agriculture at Northwest Community College. The family began their international adventures when OH became an "Agricultural Advisor" for the government of the United States of America's Food For Peace diplomatic program.
The family adventure included living in Afghanistan, Korea, and Thailand. Therefore, Scott attended mostly International schools, but also attended American elementary schools in Powell, WY and Newcastle WY. Scott graduated from Johnson County High School (Buffalo, WY), and attended Rocky Mountain College (Billings, MT), and received his certificate of completion of Turf Management from College of the Desert (Palm Desert, CA).
Scott retired as the Parks & Recreation Director for the city of Palm Springs, CA in August 2006. He started his 20-year career with the city of Palm Springs as the Golf Course Supervisor in 1987.
Scott and his wife, Geneva (Cain) Mikesell, retired to their Banner home in 2007. In his retirement, Scott also worked part-time at The Home Depot and The Powder Horn golf course. Scott and Genny celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary in 2021.
Scott is survived by his sister (a family souvenir adopted from Korea), Mia Shifrar (Joseph, Sheridan, WY). Genny Mikesell also survived him.
Although all of Scott's brothers predeceased him, he is survived by many nephews and nieces that he cherished. Scott was well known as the 4th Mikesell boy, and although he managed to avoid the Mikesell receding hairline, he did not avoid the Mikesell stubbornness. Despite this, Scott was a welcoming and gracious host.
Nephews and nieces are as follows: Perry's children: Oliver Hazard Perry Mikesell V (Lena, IL), Victoria Tackett (Hilliard, OH), Joseph ("Josh") Mikesell (Maggie, Wenatchee, WA); Phil's child: Ashley Ramos (Pahrump, NV); Pat's children: Lindsay Mikesell Wolf (LA, CA), Nathan Mikesell (Meagan, Renton, WA), Luke Enos (Jennifer, Spearfish, SD); and Mia's children: Aaron Gray (Lexie, Thorton, CO), Isaac Gray (Sheridan, WY).
Graveside services will be held at Willow Grove cemetery in Buffalo, WY with pastor Karl Heimbuck of the First Presbyterian Church of Sheridan, WY officiating. Services at the graveside will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 10, 2022. A reception at Scott's home at 9 Sunny Hill Ct., Banner, WY will be at 4:00 pm. There will be refreshments at the reception, because it is a Mikesell gathering! Everyone is invited to attend one or both of the events.
