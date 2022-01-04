November 22, 1933 – November 30, 2021
Pauline Loretta (Rucki) Pence Benton, 88, of Sheridan went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 30, 2021. The cause of death was a heart attack. She was born November 22, 1933 in Sheridan to Ruby and George Rucki.
Pauline married Eugene Pence in 1950. Together they had three children, Charolette, Jeanie and Debbie. The couple divorced and she married Al Benton of Buffalo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings, one son in-law, one grandson and one great-grandson. Surviving relatives include three siblings, her children, six step-children, six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
She touched the lives of many people, loved the Lord and was a wonderful example to her family and friends. A memorial service is planned for January 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kane Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.