October 16, 1943 – January 1, 2022
Peggy Albitre passed away at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan Wyoming on January 1st, 2022, at 4:30 A.M. She was born on October 16th, 1943, in Bakersfield California. She worked for the Forest service. Peggy enjoyed spending time outdoors and with her family. She enjoyed sports and played softball herself. She has a very big heart. Born to Woodrow and Mildred McLemore. Peggy is survived by her two brothers Ted and Steve McLemore, her two children Moira Myronenko and Tony Bonner, her three grandchildren Kyle Bonner, Sarah Klarich and Devon Albitre and three great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
