September 13, 1932 - October 19, 2020
Peggy Ann Murray Terry was born September 13, 1932 in Steamboat Springs, CO, the second child of Ivan Nelson Murray and Luella Meineke Murray. She grew up in Craig, and later on a ranch along the Colorado River near DeBeque, CO making memories with her older sister Mary Ellen (Ernie) Schwab and younger siblings Fred (Mary Ann) Murray, Sarah Beth (Mel) Irons, and Jim (Jerry) Murray.
While teaching school in Jackson Hole, Wyoming a blind date arranged by mutual friends introduced Peggy to Clarence William Terry, a “Ma Bell” lineman running the first telephone lines into Jackson Lake Lodge.
Clarence and Peggy were married on June 24, 1956 in the little log Chapel of the Transfiguration in Moose, Wyoming. After their oldest child Julia Ann was born in 1957, they settled into a little log house on Lewis Street in Sheridan where they were joined by Murray Lance in 1959 and Michael William in 1961. Sheridan County remained her home, and Clarence remained her love, until she passed peacefully on October 19, 2020.
Each of her family homes, the one on Lewis Street, the Lower Tongue River ranch house where they moved in 1964, and the new ranch house they built in 1980 near Ranchester, became a gathering place for family, neighbors, friends from across the country, and for exchange students and friends scattered around the world. The coffee pot brewed endlessly from the time Peggy arose in the early morning far into the evening, ever ready for visitors. Peggy would put home grown, home cooked meals together for grandkids, old friends, and new acquaintances in a heartbeat. Her joie de vivre was contagious, making every day a fun-filled adventure for her children and their friends, and later her grandchildren.
She was a renaissance woman in many respects with a voracious appetite for books, music, and culture. She loved history and genealogy. To her delight while documenting her pedigree, Peggy found that she was a descendant of Jacob Broom, signer of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. Her membership in the DAR brought her much joy and more friends. While she had refined tastes, she was also a common-sense ranch woman with incredible business savvy. She loved to talk about the stock market, founding an investment club when one of her friends asked for advice.
Many remember Peggy as a force of nature. She delighted in ranch life, feeding, calving, and gardening. Her physical strength and stamina were legendary, she never complained, nor did she tolerate “whining” in others. She could feed cows in sneakers in a snowstorm and then be ready for Cowbelles or Womens’ Club looking polished and coiffed in no time at all.
Peggy is survived by her husband Clarence, daughter Julie (Joe) Gerlach, sons Murray Lance (Crystal) Terry, and Michael William (Susie) Terry. Her grandchildren, Heather Gerlach (Mark) Arambel, Elise Gerlach (Jeremy) ZumBerge, Anissa (Chris) Zamzow, Kaitlynn Terry (Brad) Hirst, Rachael Terry (Rich) Cofield and Tom Terry will especially miss her. Peggy’s great grandchildren include Gavin, Addie and Avery Zamzow, MacCorra Rose Arambel, Tyson and Amelia ZumBerge, and Felicity and Michael Clarence Hirst.
Private funeral services for the family will be held October 23, 2020 with a Post-Covid celebration of life and reunion of Peggy’s many, many friends and family planned for next summer.
